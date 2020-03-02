Charter Trust Co. Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Charter Trust Co. lowered its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITW opened at $167.78 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.09 and its 200-day moving average is $168.70. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.92 and a 12-month high of $190.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 81.83%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.23%.

Several brokerages have commented on ITW. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.79.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

