Charter Trust Co. Has $2.24 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Charter Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 11,362 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,748,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635,296 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,146,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Comcast by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,030,954 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $451,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073,195 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 3,907.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,822,231 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $126,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,110,405 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,829,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,334 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $40.43 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $37.89 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.15 and a 200-day moving average of $44.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.84%.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.08.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.