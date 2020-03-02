Charter Trust Co. Has $641,000 Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Charter Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,770,000. NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,974,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,136,000 after purchasing an additional 711,323 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,351,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,758,000 after purchasing an additional 656,054 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,775,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,716,000 after buying an additional 622,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,136,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,844,000 after buying an additional 591,513 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG stock opened at $48.71 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $46.57 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.77 and a 200-day moving average of $51.28.

