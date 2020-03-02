Charter Trust Co. Has $692,000 Holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Charter Trust Co. cut its holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at $14,672,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Allstate to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

ALL stock opened at $105.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.93. Allstate Corp has a one year low of $92.24 and a one year high of $125.92. The stock has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.89.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. Allstate had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.