Charter Trust Co. Has $713,000 Stock Position in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Charter Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,705 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth $85,000. 48.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. CIBC downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.25.

NYSE:TD opened at $51.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $93.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.31 and its 200-day moving average is $56.35. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $50.38 and a 1-year high of $59.55.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 20.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.597 per share. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 45.33%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

