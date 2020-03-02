Charter Trust Co. Has $724,000 Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Charter Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,762 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $69.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.96 and a fifty-two week high of $80.99.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.16%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.80.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,334,537.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,214.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total transaction of $1,355,478.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,206 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,623.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

