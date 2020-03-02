Charter Trust Co. Has $904,000 Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Charter Trust Co. lowered its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 69.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2,785.7% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 555.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $1,996,652.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,178 shares in the company, valued at $9,066,848.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 8,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.11, for a total value of $1,412,380.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,558,725.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,250 shares of company stock valued at $6,046,457. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on DE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $166.65 target price (down from $185.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. DZ Bank cut Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Deere & Company to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.65.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $156.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.79. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $132.68 and a 52-week high of $181.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

