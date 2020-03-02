Charter Trust Co. Has $930,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA)

Charter Trust Co. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co. owned approximately 0.23% of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 99,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 45,671 shares during the period.

Shares of EZA opened at $40.28 on Monday. iShares MSCI South Africa ETF has a 1 year low of $38.52 and a 1 year high of $58.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.60.

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF, formerly iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the South African market, as measured by the MSCI South Africa Index (the Index).

