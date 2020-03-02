Charter Trust Co. Raises Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Charter Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the third quarter worth about $55,047,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,741,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,486,000 after purchasing an additional 129,625 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,382,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $910,209,000 after purchasing an additional 108,064 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,988,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

CTAS opened at $266.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $191.91 and a 52-week high of $304.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $287.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.69. The company has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.96.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. Cintas had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTAS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.18.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.