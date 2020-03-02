Charter Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Charter Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $441,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $599,000. Horseman Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd now owns 18,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 984,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $208,838,000 after purchasing an additional 198,173 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, TH Capital increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.29.

NYSE:BABA opened at $208.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $529.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $147.95 and a fifty-two week high of $231.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.81.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $16.33. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

