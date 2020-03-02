Charter Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Charter Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,246 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,451 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co. owned about 0.05% of Brookline Bancorp worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 101,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BRKL opened at $13.87 on Monday. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $16.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.93.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $71.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.56 million. Equities analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.82%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BRKL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookline Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $163,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

