Charter Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Charter Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total transaction of $65,413.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total transaction of $205,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,799 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,625 shares of company stock worth $2,548,744. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $183.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.21. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $143.91 and a fifty-two week high of $209.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. G.Research cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.27.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

