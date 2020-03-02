Charter Trust Co. Reduces Position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Charter Trust Co. cut its position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,446 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Prologis by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLD. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.21.

PLD stock opened at $84.28 on Monday. Prologis Inc has a one year low of $68.96 and a one year high of $99.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.33 and a 200-day moving average of $88.90.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Prologis had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 64.05%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

