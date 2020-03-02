Charter Trust Co. Reduces Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Charter Trust Co. lowered its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,469 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Applied Materials by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,600,194 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $229,550,000 after purchasing an additional 35,644 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,279,509 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $261,221,000 after purchasing an additional 594,365 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,092,517 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $249,808,000 after buying an additional 38,389 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,844,446 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $191,838,000 after buying an additional 213,638 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,370,768 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $118,301,000 after buying an additional 216,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $3,036,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $134,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cowen upped their target price on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.04.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $58.12 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.27. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $36.80 and a one year high of $69.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.47.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

