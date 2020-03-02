Charter Trust Co. Reduces Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Charter Trust Co. lowered its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,004 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 96,657 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 508,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after acquiring an additional 355,905 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 504.3% in the fourth quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 210,499 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 175,668 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in General Electric by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 948,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,588,000 after acquiring an additional 13,458 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in General Electric by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,995,969 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,595,000 after acquiring an additional 95,200 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 52,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE stock opened at $10.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $95.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.55, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.50. General Electric has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised General Electric from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday. Gordon Haskett raised General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.54.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

