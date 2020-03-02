Charter Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP)

Charter Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,896 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000.

Get iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF alerts:

EPP opened at $42.14 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.61. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $41.21 and a 12 month high of $48.13.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

See Also: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.