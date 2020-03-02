Charter Trust Co. Sells 1,011 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Charter Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 88,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 683,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,180,000 after purchasing an additional 100,600 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 44,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.59.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $109.05 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.51 and a 1-year high of $127.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.64 and a 200 day moving average of $113.77. The firm has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.16%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Neil S. Novich sold 25,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total value of $3,049,726.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,966.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $504,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,420 shares of company stock valued at $10,589,887 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

