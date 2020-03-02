Charter Trust Co. Sells 12,580 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Charter Trust Co. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,580 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WP Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 64,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 37,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 29,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 16,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $40.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.02 and its 200-day moving average is $42.72. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.72 and a 52-week high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

