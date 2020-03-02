Charter Trust Co. Sells 20,264 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Charter Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 51.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,264 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWU. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 133.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 317.5% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWU opened at $29.30 on Monday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $34.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.91 and its 200-day moving average is $32.25.

