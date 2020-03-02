Charter Trust Co. Sells 225 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Charter Trust Co. reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of SDY stock opened at $95.15 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $92.92 and a 52-week high of $108.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.41.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

