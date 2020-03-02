Charter Trust Co. Sells 2,280 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Charter Trust Co. lessened its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,345,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,656,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,029 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 66,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,734,000 after acquiring an additional 11,221 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $99,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 69.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 130,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,118,000 after acquiring an additional 53,200 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $154,000.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $120.03 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.96. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.54 and a 12 month high of $120.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.1267 dividend. This is an increase from iShares TIPS Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

