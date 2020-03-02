Charter Trust Co. Sells 2,906 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Charter Trust Co. lessened its position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,906 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OHI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 121,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 70,967 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 40,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 13,349 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 32.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 465,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,464,000 after purchasing an additional 113,234 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 33.7% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

OHI opened at $39.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 1-year low of $34.64 and a 1-year high of $45.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.08.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 36.73%. The business had revenue of $212.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 87.30%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,032 shares in the company, valued at $8,053,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $1,100,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,986 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,883.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $6,480,500 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OHI. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.