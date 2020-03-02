Charter Trust Co. Sells 3,025 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Charter Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,582 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Corning were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 640.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Corning by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning stock opened at $23.86 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.66. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $22.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.09.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

