Charter Trust Co. Sells 322 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Charter Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period.

Shares of IJK stock opened at $215.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $240.38 and a 200-day moving average of $231.10. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $209.46 and a 1-year high of $248.43.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

