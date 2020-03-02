Charter Trust Co. Sells 3,525 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Charter Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,525 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 102.5% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $114.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.50.

VLO stock opened at $66.25 on Monday. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $62.41 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The company has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.77%.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

