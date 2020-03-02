Charter Trust Co. Sells 5,346 Shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

Charter Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,346 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 48.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 333,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,516,000 after buying an additional 108,953 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 277.8% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 13.7% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 216,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,377,000 after purchasing an additional 26,141 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,907,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,027,000 after purchasing an additional 30,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaguar Listed Property LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Jaguar Listed Property LLC now owns 82,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

COR stock opened at $103.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 50.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.57. CoreSite Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $98.25 and a fifty-two week high of $123.68.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.17 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

COR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.44.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Maile Kaiser sold 2,200 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $245,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,590.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

