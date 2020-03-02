Charter Trust Co. Sells 5,844 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Charter Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,134 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 5,844 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 7,534 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 9,886 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 43,568 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Nomura started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from to in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.86.

TJX opened at $59.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $71.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.99 and its 200 day moving average is $58.85. TJX Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $49.05 and a 12-month high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

