Charter Trust Co. Sells 78 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Charter Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,273 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,307,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,989,037,000 after purchasing an additional 28,254 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 770,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $264,918,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 627,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $215,691,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 619,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 34,416.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 553,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 551,695 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total transaction of $1,693,758.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $13,001,278.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 209 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.28, for a total transaction of $76,343.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,770.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,647 shares of company stock valued at $6,430,906 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.20.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $328.84 on Monday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $263.29 and a 1 year high of $385.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $55.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $369.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.89%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

