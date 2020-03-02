Charter Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR)

Charter Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Timken were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TKR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Timken by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,294,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,168,000 after acquiring an additional 64,489 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Timken in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,033,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Timken by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Timken by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Timken by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 191,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,327,000 after buying an additional 29,466 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $159,123.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,937.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 28,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total transaction of $1,487,752.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,214,510.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,060 shares of company stock valued at $2,584,287. Company insiders own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TKR opened at $44.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.54. Timken Co has a fifty-two week low of $37.74 and a fifty-two week high of $58.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.63.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $896.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.21 million. Timken had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Timken Co will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Timken’s payout ratio is 24.35%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TKR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Timken from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Timken from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Timken from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.83.

About Timken

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

