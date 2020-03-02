Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised hotel REIT, formed to invest in premium-branded upscale extended-stay and select-service hotels. The Company intends to invest primarily in hotels in large metropolitan markets in the United States. Chatham Lodging Trust expects that a significant portion of its portfolio will consist of hotels in the upscale extended-stay market, including brands such as Residence Inn by Marriott, Homewood Suites by Hilton and Summerfield Suites by Hyatt. It also intends to invest in premium-branded select-service hotels such as Courtyard by Marriott, Hampton Inn and Hampton Inn and Suites. “

Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $13.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $654.57 million, a P/E ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.63. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $20.66.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $74.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.23 million. Chatham Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 5.70%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.5% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 101,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

