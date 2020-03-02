Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) PT Lowered to $110.00

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) had its target price reduced by Sidoti from $113.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Sidoti currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chesapeake Utilities presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.33.

Shares of NYSE CPK opened at $85.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.10. Chesapeake Utilities has a 1 year low of $81.30 and a 1 year high of $101.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.26%.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 208,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,014,000 after acquiring an additional 42,268 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 583.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 17,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

