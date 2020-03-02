Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet cut shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Chevron from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, HSBC reissued a neutral rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.07.

CVX opened at $93.34 on Thursday. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $90.11 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.74 and a 200-day moving average of $116.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $176.90 billion, a PE ratio of 61.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Frank bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,844.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $534,975.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

