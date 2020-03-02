CHF Solutions (CHFS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 3rd. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CHF Solutions stock opened at $0.47 on Monday. CHF Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $10.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

CHFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered CHF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CHF Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

About CHF Solutions

CHF Solutions, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the provision of solutions for patients suffering from fluid overload. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

