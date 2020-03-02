Chicago Equity Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,280 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 0.5% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 113,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,556,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 2.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,751,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 9.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 188,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,984,000 after buying an additional 16,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 307.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,237,000 after buying an additional 6,781 shares in the last quarter. 44.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $453.31 on Monday. First Citizens BancShares Inc. has a 52-week low of $381.50 and a 52-week high of $542.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $523.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $499.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.22.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $431.52 million during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 12.84%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.