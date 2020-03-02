Chicago Equity Partners LLC Lowers Position in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lessened its position in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 88,685 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Retail Properties of America worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the first quarter worth $33,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

RPAI stock opened at $10.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.75. Retail Properties of America Inc has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.44 and a beta of 0.77.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $120.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.66 million. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.11%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RPAI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

