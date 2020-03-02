Chicago Equity Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lowered its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 334,735 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 23,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 9,488 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 164,322 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 174,817 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 18,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,993,311 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $74,084,000 after purchasing an additional 357,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on JNPR. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.87.

In other Juniper Networks news, SVP Brian Martin sold 13,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $313,469.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

JNPR stock opened at $21.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.98. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $28.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.