Chicago Equity Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC decreased its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,915 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 9,880 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XLNX. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 21.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 498,439 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $47,801,000 after purchasing an additional 89,048 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in Xilinx by 340.6% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 34,777 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 26,884 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in Xilinx by 3.9% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 44,473 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $4,265,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its stake in Xilinx by 453.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Xilinx by 54.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,780 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 9,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XLNX opened at $83.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.00. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.52 and a 12-month high of $141.60.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $723.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.73 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XLNX. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Xilinx in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Xilinx from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.42.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

