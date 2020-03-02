China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.27. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24.

Get China SXT Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) by 806.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.64% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

About China SXT Pharmaceuticals

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine tablets in China. It provides oral prescription drugs and supplements under the Suxuantang, Hui Chun Tang, and Tong Ren Tang brands. The company offers its products to pharmaceutical distributors, pharmaceutical companies, pharmacies, and hospitals through sales representatives.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for China SXT Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China SXT Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.