Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$15.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CHP.UN. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.25 to C$15.75 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.25 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.25 to C$15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$15.13.

Shares of CHP.UN stock opened at C$13.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a twelve month low of C$13.15 and a twelve month high of C$15.14.

About Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

