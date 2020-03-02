CHORUS LTD/S (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) versus KT (OTCMKTS:KT) Head-To-Head Analysis

KT (NYSE:KT) and CHORUS LTD/S (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KT and CHORUS LTD/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KT $21.35 billion 0.22 $587.47 million $1.28 7.54 CHORUS LTD/S $650.58 million 2.66 $35.54 million N/A N/A

KT has higher revenue and earnings than CHORUS LTD/S.

Dividends

KT pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. CHORUS LTD/S pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. KT pays out 31.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. KT has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. KT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.8% of KT shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of KT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares KT and CHORUS LTD/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KT N/A N/A N/A CHORUS LTD/S N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for KT and CHORUS LTD/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KT 0 1 1 0 2.50 CHORUS LTD/S 0 1 0 0 2.00

KT currently has a consensus price target of $14.10, suggesting a potential upside of 46.11%. Given KT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe KT is more favorable than CHORUS LTD/S.

Volatility & Risk

KT has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CHORUS LTD/S has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

KT beats CHORUS LTD/S on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KT

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea and internationally. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol fixed-line telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services, including IPTV services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers. It also provides mobile voice and data telecommunications, credit card processing and other financial, and satellite TV and media content services. In addition, the company offers information technology and network services. Further, it plans and develops commercial and office buildings and condominiums, as well as leases buildings; maintains public telephones; manages sports groups; develops medicine and pharmacy; and sells communication devices. Additionally, the company offers security, B2C and B2B, investment fund, software development and data processing, Internet banking ASP and security, value added network, system integration and maintenance, mobile marketing, and PCS distribution services. It also provides TV content, residential building development and supply, asset management and consulting, cloud system, data center development, satellite communication, music contents investment, technology business finance, advertising agency, network installation and management, system integration and maintenance, foreign investment, electronic communication, and wireless high speed Internet services, as well as call center services for the financial sectors. As of December 31, 2017, the company served approximately 20,015,000 mobile subscribers and 7.5 million IPTV subscribers. The company was formerly known as Korea Telecom Corp. and changed its name to KT Corporation in March 2002. KT Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam, South Korea.

About CHORUS LTD/S

Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services over copper and fiber networks for residential and business customers; and very high speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company also provides colocation services. Chorus Limited was founded in 2008 and is based in Wellington, New Zealand.

