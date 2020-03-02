Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Sold by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 3,230.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $125.64 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.23. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.05 and a 12 month high of $167.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $280.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.63 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 34.68%. Analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHDN. BidaskClub raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Churchill Downs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.60.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

