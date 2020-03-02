Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Price Target Raised to $148.00

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CHDN. BidaskClub raised Churchill Downs from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $144.60.

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $125.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.47 and a 200-day moving average of $133.47. Churchill Downs has a one year low of $83.05 and a one year high of $167.52.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $280.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.63 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 34.68% and a net margin of 10.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,857,000 after purchasing an additional 34,819 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 557.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 29,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

