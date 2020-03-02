CIBC Reiterates Hold Rating for Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF)

CIBC restated their hold rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) in a report issued on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $36.00 target price on the stock.

CBWBF has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins reiterated a hold rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS CBWBF opened at $22.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.91. Canadian Western Bank has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $27.42.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

