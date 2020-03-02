CIBC Reiterates Hold Rating for National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF)

CIBC restated their hold rating on shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $76.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTIOF opened at $51.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $44.55 and a 1-year high of $56.73. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.19.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

