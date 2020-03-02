Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

CDTX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cidara Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. WBB Securities raised Cidara Therapeutics from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.36.

NASDAQ CDTX opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.46. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $4.44. The company has a market cap of $95.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDTX. 5AM Venture Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $7,705,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $688,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $658,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $555,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 795,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 119,970 shares during the period. 52.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

