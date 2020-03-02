Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Rating Increased to Buy at Standpoint Research

Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Cisco Systems from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.41.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $39.93 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $169.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $38.35 and a 12 month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,044 shares of company stock valued at $3,302,448 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 357,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 13,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

