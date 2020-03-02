Citigroup Boosts BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target to

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from to in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BMRN. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a market perform rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $90.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.88. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -602.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.08. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $62.88 and a 52-week high of $96.20.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $454.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.88 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $312,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.95, for a total value of $703,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,509,863.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,380 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 7,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 24,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 5,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

