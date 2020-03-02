Citigroup Cuts Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Price Target to GBX 1,900

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from GBX 2,240 ($29.47) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 1,780 ($23.41) to GBX 1,860 ($24.47) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,650 ($34.86) to GBX 2,600 ($34.20) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group cut Burberry Group to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 2,258 ($29.70) to GBX 1,415 ($18.61) in a report on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,600 ($34.20) to GBX 2,350 ($30.91) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,001 ($26.32).

LON BRBY opened at GBX 1,649 ($21.69) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion and a PE ratio of 19.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,041.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,090.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.99, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Burberry Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,678 ($22.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,362 ($31.07).

In related news, insider Debra L. Lee bought 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,194 ($28.86) per share, for a total transaction of £9,873 ($12,987.37).

Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

