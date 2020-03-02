Civitas (CIV) Trading 28.7% Higher Over Last Week

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 2nd. In the last week, Civitas has traded up 28.7% against the US dollar. One Civitas coin can currently be bought for $0.0178 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. Civitas has a market capitalization of $132,941.00 and $1.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Civitas alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00349204 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 96.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00014761 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00016506 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000221 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000168 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000527 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 77.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Civitas Coin Profile

Civitas is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,451,045 coins. The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin.

Buying and Selling Civitas

Civitas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Civitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civitas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.