Clearwater Seafoods (CLR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Clearwater Seafoods (TSE:CLR) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of TSE:CLR opened at C$4.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 284.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.47. Clearwater Seafoods has a 1-year low of C$4.50 and a 1-year high of C$6.17. The stock has a market cap of $305.78 million and a PE ratio of 25.97.

About Clearwater Seafoods

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated, through its investment in Clearwater Seafoods Limited Partnership, harvests, processes, markets, and distributes seafood worldwide. Its seafood products include shellfish, scallops, lobsters, clams, coldwater shrimps, crabs, ground fish, langoustines, and whelks. The company was formerly known as Clearwater Seafoods Income Fund and changed its name to Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated in October 2011.

